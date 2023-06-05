GPs get their houses in order as new regs and LPs up demands

Private equity has been the target of increasing regulatory scrutiny in recent years. As the asset class continues to grow, investors are also looking for more insight into the way private funds track their investments and co-operate with regulators who are pushing for greater transparency.

This drive among private equity firms to keep abreast of incoming rules has resulted in an ever-increasing amount of data to evaluate. As firms grapple with these new streams of information from their portfolio companies, many are reassessing the need to employ more staff to support data collection and analysis activities.

Others, meanwhile, are opting to use third-party service providers to satisfy these demands, and are investing in their technology processes to streamline their operations.

Here are the key trends likely to impact the world of private equity fund services in the year ahead.

1 Keeping pace with regulations

Even as regulatory requirements balloon, policymakers say they are dedicated to an overarching aim: to enhance transparency within the private funds landscape.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of several high-profile proposals impacting private funds in May are not the only regulations coming into force soon. In Europe, the second iteration of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive is expected later this year, with amendments likely to become effective from 2024 at the earliest.

Keeping up with compliance requirements and anticipating future rules is a job in itself. Rosemary McCollin, a sales director for the private equity sector at service provider Vistra, says: “A lot of the regulation that was put in place two years ago is now undergoing reviews, and we should expect that to always be the case.

“But for managers, there are always tweaks to existing regulation to deal with. They sometimes think they have it sorted and they are clear on their budget and their resource requirements for the year ahead, and then these regulatory changes impact their cost bases.”

Managers are also having to engage with wide-ranging, of-the-moment regulatory discussions, especially around ESG, while keeping up with day-to-day compliance requirements, such as anti-money laundering.

This dynamic is stretching compliance teams’ resources, according to those in the market, and is moving some of the decision-making processes in this area to the front office.

Patricia Volhard, a private funds partner at Debevoise & Plimpton, says: “ESG disclosures are something that used to be a pure compliance, back-office function but have really become an investor relations, business and investment function focus. That is because however managers choose to qualify their products under [the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR)] will inform their investment strategy for the fund and how they market it.

“Fund sponsors typically either need more qualified people to prepare those reports or they need to work with service providers because it has become quite complex.”

Meanwhile, for managers that have in-house compliance and accounting teams, McCollin says: “The biggest adaption for them at the moment is ensuring they have the right types of staff, with the right people in the right roles.”

The trend towards outsourcing is also expected to grow as a result of these more onerous requirements. A 2023 study of 50 private equity fund managers, conducted by Ocorian, found that 52 percent currently carry out fund administration activities in-house, but 98 percent intend to use more third-party suppliers to support their fund management businesses over the next three years.

It’s a decision that would be preferable to just over a fifth of LPs, who say that the use of third-party fund administration and middle-office solutions is their preferred way for GPs to keep costs down, according to Brackendale’s Private Equity LP Sentiment Survey H1 2023.

2 Data management dilemmas

With more data available, and more requests for information coming from regulators and investors, one of the issues facing GPs is how best to collect and manage that data. Indeed, in a 2022 survey of more than 150 private capital firms by Intertrust and Everest Group, more than half of respondents cited data management issues as one of their top three technology-related challenges.

53% Proportion of private capital firms who see data management issues as one of their top three technology-related challenges Source: Intertrust Group and Everest Group, Introducing the Halo Framework 2022

“Data sources remain fragmented, and it is challenging for fund managers to get a handle on their own data and harness it both for internal decision-making and reporting to investors,” says Melissa Ferraz, managing director and global head of Aladdin Alternatives at BlackRock.

This data race is making private equity firms consider new ways of working with their service providers, according to Vera Huang, sales director for data services at fund services group IQ-EQ, who says that she sees traditional outsourcing arrangements evolving into “co-sourcing” partnerships with a focus on automating the data management process.

“Service providers can free managers from intensive data management tasks and help deliver better and quicker access to data by using software and data warehousing technology,” Huang adds.

Managers also need to keep up with an ever-faster reporting cycle when it comes to their ESG investments, with Tom Bennett, head of innovation at fund services provider Aztec Group, noting that the advent of the SFDR means “GPs are having to rethink how they’ll collect the necessary ESG data from their portfolio companies, and report to investors”.

And data management concerns are unlikely to stop at ESG. James Gow, markets managing director at Aztec Group, says there has been a significant uptick in interest and available technology for the application of generative artificial intelligence in private markets – and AI requires data.

3 Getting the right people

The issues faced by managers trying to achieve a balance on fund services mean that getting the right staff in place internally becomes even more important, especially as investor and regulator attention ramps up.

But priorities vary among firms of different sizes. According to EY’s 2023 Global Private Equity Survey, a majority of large and medium-sized firms are placing greater emphasis on retaining talent for fear of losing them to the competition, while at smaller firms, hiring the right talent takes precedence.

Effective data management practices are also part of the conversation when it comes to future staffing priorities. “From a finance perspective, there will always be the need for qualified accountants, but I think what you will have is more data analytics people who can source and manage data,” says Jason Howard, chief financial officer at London-based secondaries firm Headway Capital.

Wider industry conversations around culture are also playing a part in attracting top talent to private equity firms, according to Aparna Ramaswamy, chief human capital officer at VC manager Techstars, who says: “Finding great talent that is aligned with our culture and values continues to be a challenge – I don’t see this changing.”