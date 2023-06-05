How private equity is readying for more regulation

A raft of regulatory changes coming down the line means fund managers are needing to rely on third-party providers more than ever.

As macroeconomic headwinds buffet the private equity industry and regulators sharpen their focus on GPs’ activities, there is renewed pressure on managers to keep their back-office functions organised beyond reproach. With a swathe of ESG regulation coming into force – alongside updates to the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) in Europe and the persistent challenges associated with cybersecurity, data protection, anti-money laundering and know-your-client checks – many managers are revisiting how they stay on top of compliance.

In May, the US Securities and Exchange Commission passed a raft of long-anticipated proposals that its chairman, Gary Gensler, hoped would ward off systemic crises.

The SEC gave updated guidance to private firms on reporting material events, such as the removal of a GP, some fund termination events and any GP-led secondaries transactions.

“This isn’t a slap on the wrist for the industry – this is just part of a wider SEC drive towards transparency, which I think is net positive and in line with industry expectation,” said one private funds lawyer of the divisive proposals. With further rules in the pipeline, increasing regulatory requirements is a challenge that managers can overcome in three main ways – by increasing the use of third-party providers, hiring more people, or investing in technology for support.

ESG in the spotlight

Part of the challenge is that previously mundane compliance challenges are spilling out into the mainstream. Patricia Volhard, a private funds partner at Debevoise & Plimpton, says: “ESG disclosures are something that used to be a pure compliance, back-office function but have really become an investor relations, business and investment function focus. That is because however managers choose to qualify their products under SFDR [the European Commission’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation] will inform their investment strategy for the fund and how they market it.

“ESG disclosures are something that used to be a pure compliance, back-office function” Patricia Volhard

Debevoise & Plimpton

“You can no longer be vague about this, and inevitably exposure increases, which is why it becomes even more important to have more processes around disclosure, and you have to be really careful on monitoring and reporting. Fund sponsors typically either need more qualified people to prepare those reports or they need to work with service providers because it has become quite complex.”

The issue of broadening ESG regulation is unlikely to go away any time soon. ESG rules continue to evolve on both sides of the Atlantic, with the SEC planning to finalise ESG-related rules in 2023, and the European Commission still revisiting and finessing elements of SFDR.

Volhard says the European Commission’s proposed Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive is another important piece of legislation coming down the line that managers need to track. The directive is going to oblige all portfolio companies – and potentially fund managers themselves – to demonstrate they have conducted certain due diligence in relation to environmental and human rights issues in their own operations, their subsidiaries, and those of their business partners across the supply chain.

“That is really an obligation to identify any impacts, mitigate those impacts, and prevent further impacts,” says Volhard. “The Commission proposal also introduces a liability regime for the company and its directors if they fail to take mitigation measures, including potentially terminating contracts if they identify certain defaults. That is a whole new perspective, because it requires a real change in governance and places a big burden on compliance to implement procedures and monitor that.”

The Commission’s latest proposals suggest the introduction of an obligation on fund managers to carry out ESG due diligence with respect to portfolio companies before making investments. That would be a step further for fund managers as, until now, the approach of the legislator with SFDR has centred on disclosure, rather than dictating how funds should behave.

Next wave of regulation

But that’s not to say that the upcoming changes will be limited to ESG. The EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act, known as DORA, is another potentially significant new piece of legislation impacting fund managers, as it imposes tech-focused business continuity requirements and comes into effect in 2025, with a focus on risk management, incident reporting, resilience testing and third-party contracting.

“A lot of the regulation that was put in place two years ago is now undergoing reviews” Rosemary McCollin

Vistra

Then there is the latest iteration of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive, AIFMD II, where amendments to the current rules are expected later this year and would likely become effective in around 2025.

According to Paul Spendiff, head of business development for global funds at Ocorian, consistency will be key for these rules. “AIFMD is really just out of the gates, so AIFMD II is about trying to iron out some of the inconsistencies, so managers will no longer need to use a depositary in the country of their fund, for example. It will impose additional reporting requirements, but right now the reporting that is required for different types of investors is different in every country, so the goal is to make that more consistent across member states.”

Another challenge arises from the industry opening itself up to a new category of retail investors, adds Spendiff.

“Opening up the asset class to that new pool of sophisticated retail investors, whether through wealth management platforms, pension platforms or independent financial advisers, requires a sea change operationally for fund managers from a regulatory perspective. Our clients are coming to us and asking how they can structure funds to access this new pool of capital that is potentially becoming available, knowing that doing so will open them up to much more regulatory scrutiny.”

The bigger picture

On a day-to-day basis, simply keeping track of anti-money-laundering and know-your-client compliance processes and procedures is a large task for back-office functions that needs to operate beyond reproach under tough time pressures.

Debevoise’s Volhard says: “Anti-money-laundering remains a big topic for everyone and is probably the biggest topic for any back-office function. In Luxembourg, for example, the regulators have made this topic a central part of their supervisory functions over Luxembourg funds and their managers, requiring them to not only apply AML checks on their investors, which everyone understands, but also in respect of their target investments.”

Keeping on top of the constant updates and tweaks to the rules is a challenge in itself.

Rosemary McCollin, a sales director for private equity at service provider Vistra, says: “A lot of the regulation that was put in place two years ago is now undergoing reviews, and we should expect that to always be the case. But for managers, there are always tweaks to existing regulation to deal with. They sometimes think they have it sorted and they are clear on their budget and their resource requirements for the year ahead, and then these regulatory changes impact their cost bases.”

Just can’t get the staff

McCollin says staffing is the biggest challenge for managers’ back-office functions right now. “Where managers have their accounting and compliance teams in-house, the biggest adaption for them at the moment is ensuring they have the right types of staff, with the right people in the right roles.”

Volhard adds that geography is also an issue when it comes to recruitment. “Most of these back-office functions are in Luxembourg or Ireland where the funds are headquartered, and those are small countries where the competition for talent is incredible. That means it is really not easy for fund managers to recruit people in-house to cope with all the heightened scrutiny.”

But managers are getting creative to overcome staffing difficulties, McCollin says, “not just outsourcing roles but also seeking to solve short-term issues with secondments from service providers, hiring people that can develop into the roles, or passporting talent in from other parts of their organisation. We also see managers bringing experienced directors onto their boards who can wear certain hats.”

Outsourcing puts the onus on a service provider to ensure they have both the talent and resources to respond, along with the flexibility to move quickly when managers need additional support.

Spendiff says: “If your primary focus is on raising money, managing investments and then returning money, everything else really comes down to how much time and money you can afford to spend on this and what potential economies of scale might look like.

“We are certainly seeing a trend in real assets and private equity for fund managers to look for a provider that can do it all for them. They want to move the whole regulatory burden across to us as a real partner, which creates cost savings and efficiencies, and gives them one less thing to worry about.”

Using technology to address some of the significant data processing challenges, as well as to keep track of compliance updates, is another expense that managers need to weigh up, says McCollin. “Managers can pay to have the technology themselves, and there are some marvellous platforms out there that offer that. But then they are having to pay to maintain that technology over time, and they have to maintain it to the requisite standards in line with all the regulations around cybersecurity and so on.

“If they use a service provider, that technology is the service provider’s responsibility, and part of their commitment to the manager is that they will keep that technology up to regulatory standards and keep it up to date with the competition.”

But with so much scrutiny coming from so many angles, firms cannot afford to stand still.