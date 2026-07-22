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Side Letter: AI deal killers
In today's edition, AI disruption risk is killing deals; One of SpaceX's biggest backers has returned to market; Apollo alum Harris persuades an LP to cross the aisle.
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In today's edition, AI disruption risk is killing deals; One of SpaceX's biggest backers has returned to market; Apollo alum Harris persuades an LP to cross the aisle.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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