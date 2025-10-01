UKG: The strategic value of workforce tech
With AI-powered tools, PE firms have the potential to derive meaningful insights and improve workers’ day-to-day experiences, says Rachel Barger, go-to-market president at UKG.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
With AI-powered tools, PE firms have the potential to derive meaningful insights and improve workers’ day-to-day experiences, says Rachel Barger, go-to-market president at UKG.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination