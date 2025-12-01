Return to search
LP Perspectives 2026: Seven LP opinions that matter
Key takeaways from our annual survey tracking investor sentiment towards private equity and the wider private funds industry.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Key takeaways from our annual survey tracking investor sentiment towards private equity and the wider private funds industry.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination